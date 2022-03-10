Trending:
Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 6:55 pm
< a min read
      
Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
First Round

Hofstra 46, UNC-Wilmington 45

Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Quarterfinals

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

UAB 71, La. Tech 65

Middle Tennessee 70, Southern Miss. 50

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinals

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Niagara 60, Siena 59

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Morgan St. 66, SC State 53

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
First Round

Indiana St. 89, Evansville 75

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round

UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73

New Orleans 57, Northwestern St. 48

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58

Western Athletic Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10

Utah Valley St. 72, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57

