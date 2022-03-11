Trending:
Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:06 pm
< a min read
      
Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Semifinals

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Semifinals

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Second Round

UIW 90, McNeese St. 63

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

