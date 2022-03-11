Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Semifinals
Fairfield 75, Niagara 38
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Semifinals
Ball St. 71, Toledo 66
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Semifinals
Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Second Round
UIW 90, McNeese St. 63
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.