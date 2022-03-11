On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:55 pm
Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Quarterfinals

Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Quarterfinals

Drexel 60, Hofstra 39

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Semifinals

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Buffalo 82, Akron 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Semifinals

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
Quarterfinals

S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Second Round

UIW 90, McNeese St. 63

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

