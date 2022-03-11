On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 8:57 pm
America East Conference
At Higher Seeds School
Semifinals
Championship

Albany 56, Maine 47

Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Quarterfinals

Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 36

Iowa St. 66, West Virginia 60

Big Sky Conference
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
Championship

Montana St. 75, N. Arizona 64

Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
Semifinals

Hawaii 69, UC Riverside 55

UC Irvine 84, UC Davis 75

Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Quarterfinals

Drexel 60, Hofstra 39

College of Charleston 70, Elon 59

Delaware 61, William & Mary 35

Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Semifinals

Charlotte 66, N. Texas 63

Ivy League
At Lavietes Pavillion
Boston
Semifinals

Princeton 72, Harvard 67

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Semifinals

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 59

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Semifinals

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Buffalo 82, Akron 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Semifinals

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Norfolk St. 53, Morgan St. 51

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
Quarterfinals

S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61

Illinois St. 68, Loyola 52

Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
Second Round

UIW 90, McNeese St. 63

Southeastern 80, New Orleans 66

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Semifinals

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

Jackson St. 59, Southern U. 46

Western Athletic Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Quarterfinals
Semifinals

Stephen F. Austin 68, Utah Valley St. 42

Grand Canyon 64, Cal Baptist 60

