Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|America East Conference
|At Higher Seeds School
|Semifinals
|Championship
Albany 56, Maine 47
|Big 12 Conference
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Quarterfinals
Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68
Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 36
Iowa St. 66, West Virginia 60
Texas 72, Kansas St. 65
|Big Sky Conference
|At Idaho Central Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|Championship
Montana St. 75, N. Arizona 64
|Big West Conference
|At Dollar Loan Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|Semifinals
Hawaii 69, UC Riverside 55
UC Irvine 84, UC Davis 75
|Colonial Conference
|At Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Philadelphia
|Quarterfinals
Drexel 60, Hofstra 39
College of Charleston 70, Elon 59
Delaware 61, William & Mary 35
Towson 58, Northeastern 49
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Semifinals
Charlotte 66, N. Texas 63
Louisiana Tech 80, Middle Tennessee 72
|Ivy League
|At Lavietes Pavillion
|Boston
|Semifinals
Princeton 72, Harvard 67
Columbia 67, Yale 38
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Semifinals
Fairfield 75, Niagara 38
Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 59
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Semifinals
Ball St. 71, Toledo 66
Buffalo 82, Akron 43
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Semifinals
Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Norfolk St. 53, Morgan St. 51
|Missouri Valley Conference
|At TaxSlayer Center
|Moline, Ill.
|Quarterfinals
S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61
Illinois St. 68, Loyola 52
Missouri St. 63, Drake 49
UNI 63, Valparaiso 39
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Second Round
UIW 90, McNeese St. 63
Southeastern 80, New Orleans 66
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Semifinals
Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59
Jackson St. 59, Southern U. 46
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|Quarterfinals
|Semifinals
Stephen F. Austin 68, Utah Valley St. 42
Grand Canyon 64, Cal Baptist 60
