Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 2:54 pm
Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Semifinals

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Colonial Conference
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Semifinals

Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75<

