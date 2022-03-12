Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Big 12 Conference
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Semifinals
Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76
Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT<
|Colonial Conference
|At Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Philadelphia
|Semifinals
Drexel 71, College of Charleston 65
Towson 55, Delaware 54<
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Championship
Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Championship
Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75<
|Missouri Valley Conference
|At TaxSlayer Center
|Moline, Ill.
|Semifinals
Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|Semifinals
UIW 54, HBU 33
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Championship
Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80<
