Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 4:01 pm
< a min read
      
American Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Quarterfinals

UCF 69, Tulsa 54

Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinals

N. Colorado 72, Idaho St. 54

Horizon League Conference
Championship
Tuesday, March 8

IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
First Round

Iona 74, Rider 58

St. Peter’s 49, Marist 29

Canisius 71, Monmouth 65<

Summit League Conference
Championship

South Dakota 56, S. Dakota St. 45

