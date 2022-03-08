Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|American Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Quarterfinals
UCF 69, Tulsa 54
SMU 63, Temple 55
|Big Sky Conference
|Quarterfinals
N. Colorado 72, Idaho St. 54
|Big West Conference
|At Dollar Loan Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|First Round
CS Bakersfield 63, CS Northridge 62, OT
|Horizon League Conference
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 8
IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|First Round
Iona 74, Rider 58
St. Peter’s 49, Marist 29
Canisius 71, Monmouth 65<
|Summit League Conference
|Championship
South Dakota 56, S. Dakota St. 45
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Gonzaga 71, BYU 59
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Higher-Seeded Schools
|First Round
Texas Rio Grande Valley 71, Seattle 61
