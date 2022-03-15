Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 16
At Beeghly Center
Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown St. (23-6) vs. Kent St. (18-11), 5:30 p.m.
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Columbia (22-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-10), 7 p.m.
At Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty (27-4) vs. Campbell (23-7), 7 p.m.
At Dreamstyle Arena
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico (24-9) vs. Grand Canyon (22-9), 9 p.m.
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Marquette (21-10) vs. Ball St. (20-12), 8 p.m.
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue (16-14) vs. S. Illinois (21-9), 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
At Devlin Fieldhouse
New Orleans
Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Louisiana Tech (21-11) vs. Houston (16-15), 7 p.m.
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m.
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m.
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m.
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m.
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m.
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall (19-12) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), 7 p.m.
At CBU Events Center
Riverside, Calif.
Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m.
At Arena-Auditorium
Laramie, Wyo.
Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m.
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m.
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Drexel (26-5) vs. Norfolk St. (17-11), 6 p.m.
At Kress Events Center
Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m.
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m.
At Mizzou Arena
Columbia, Mo.
Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m.
At War Memorial Gymnasium
San Francisco
San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m.
At McLeod Center
Cedar Falls, Iowa
N. Iowa (22-10) vs. UMKC (23-8), 7 p.m.
At Silvio O. Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m.
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 18
At Thomas F. Ryan Center
Kingston, R.I.
Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.
At SECU Arena
Towson, Md.
Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Chiles Center
Portland, Ore.
Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.
At Stuart C. Siegel Center
Richmond, Va.
VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.
At Rose Hill Gymnasium
Bronx, N.Y.
Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Pauley Pavilion
Los Angeles
UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.
At Savage Arena
Toledo, Ohio
Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 19
At TBD
Youngstown St.-Kent St. winner vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Middle Tennessee-Wofford winner vs. Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA
Oregon St.-Long Beach St. winner vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA
Liberty-Campbell winner vs. Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner, TBA
New Mexico-Grand Canyon winner vs. Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Ohio winner vs. Green Bay-Minnesota winner, TBA
North Texas-Tulsa winner vs. Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. San Francisco-Air Force winner, TBA
N. Iowa-UMKC winner vs. Missouri-Drake winner, TBA
Boston College-Maine winner vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA
Tulane-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Troy-Alabama winner, TBA
SMU-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Louisiana Tech-Houston winner, TBA
Columbia-Holy Cross winner vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel-Norfolk St. winner, TBA
Marquette-Ball St. winner vs. Purdue-S. Illinois winner, TBA
Third Round
Wednesday, March 23
Oregon St.-Long Beach St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico-Grand Canyon_Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine_San Francisco-Air Force winner vs. North Texas-Tulsa_Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA
Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia-Holy Cross_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel-Norfolk St. winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA
Marquette-Ball St._Purdue-S. Illinois winner vs. Youngstown St.-Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Liberty-Campbell_Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa-UMKC_Missouri-Drake winner, TBA
SMU-Tennessee Tech_Louisiana Tech-Houston winner vs. Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
At TBD
Saturday, March 26
Regional winners, TBA
Regional winners, TBA
Regional winners, TBA
Regional winners, TBA
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 30
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Saturday, April 2
Semifinal winners, TBA
