On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 10:08 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 16

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown St. (23-6) vs. Kent St. (18-11), 5:30 p.m.

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia (22-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-10), 7 p.m.

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty (27-4) vs. Campbell (23-7), 7 p.m.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico (24-9) vs. Grand Canyon (22-9), 9 p.m.

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette (21-10) vs. Ball St. (20-12), 8 p.m.

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (16-14) vs. S. Illinois (21-9), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech (21-11) vs. Houston (16-15), 7 p.m.

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m.

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m.

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m.

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall (19-12) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), 7 p.m.

At CBU Events Center

Riverside, Calif.

Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m.

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m.

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m.

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel (26-5) vs. Norfolk St. (17-11), 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m.

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m.

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m.

At War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco

San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m.

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa (22-10) vs. UMKC (23-8), 7 p.m.

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m.

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.

At SECU Arena

Towson, Md.

Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Chiles Center

Portland, Ore.

Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At TBD

Youngstown St.-Kent St. winner vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Middle Tennessee-Wofford winner vs. Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA

Oregon St.-Long Beach St. winner vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA

Liberty-Campbell winner vs. Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner, TBA

New Mexico-Grand Canyon winner vs. Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Ohio winner vs. Green Bay-Minnesota winner, TBA

North Texas-Tulsa winner vs. Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. San Francisco-Air Force winner, TBA

N. Iowa-UMKC winner vs. Missouri-Drake winner, TBA

Boston College-Maine winner vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA

Tulane-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Troy-Alabama winner, TBA

SMU-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Louisiana Tech-Houston winner, TBA

Columbia-Holy Cross winner vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel-Norfolk St. winner, TBA

Marquette-Ball St. winner vs. Purdue-S. Illinois winner, TBA

Third Round

Wednesday, March 23

Oregon St.-Long Beach St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico-Grand Canyon_Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine_San Francisco-Air Force winner vs. North Texas-Tulsa_Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA

Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia-Holy Cross_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel-Norfolk St. winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA

Marquette-Ball St._Purdue-S. Illinois winner vs. Youngstown St.-Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Liberty-Campbell_Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa-UMKC_Missouri-Drake winner, TBA

SMU-Tennessee Tech_Louisiana Tech-Houston winner vs. Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 26

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 30

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ever Grounded?