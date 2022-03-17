Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 16
At Beeghly Center
Youngstown, Ohio
Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69
At Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty 50, Campbell 44
At Dreamstyle Arena
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Marquette 93, Ball St. 70
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60
Thursday, March 17
At Devlin Fieldhouse
New Orleans
Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m.
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m.
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m.
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m.
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m.
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45
At CBU Events Center
Riverside, Calif.
Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m.
At Arena-Auditorium
Laramie, Wyo.
Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m.
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m.
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47
At Kress Events Center
Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m.
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m.
At Mizzou Arena
Columbia, Mo.
Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m.
At War Memorial Gymnasium
San Francisco
San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m.
At McLeod Center
Cedar Falls, Iowa
N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58
At Silvio O. Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m.
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 18
At Thomas F. Ryan Center
Kingston, R.I.
Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.
At SECU Arena
Towson, Md.
Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Chiles Center
Portland, Ore.
Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.
At Stuart C. Siegel Center
Richmond, Va.
VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.
At Rose Hill Gymnasium
Bronx, N.Y.
Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Pauley Pavilion
Los Angeles
UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.
At Savage Arena
Toledo, Ohio
Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 19
At TBD
Kent St. vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Middle Tennessee-Wofford winner vs. Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA
Oregon St.-Long Beach St. winner vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA
Liberty vs. Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner, TBA
New Mexico vs. Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Ohio winner vs. Green Bay-Minnesota winner, TBA
North Texas-Tulsa winner vs. Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. San Francisco-Air Force winner, TBA
N. Iowa vs. Missouri-Drake winner, TBA
Boston College-Maine winner vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA
Tulane-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Troy-Alabama winner, TBA
SMU-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Houston, TBA
Columbia vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel, TBA
Marquette vs. Purdue, TBA
Third Round
Wednesday, March 23
Oregon St.-Long Beach St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico_Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine_San Francisco-Air Force winner vs. North Texas-Tulsa_Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA
Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA
Marquette-Purdue winner vs. Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Liberty_Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa_Missouri-Drake winner, TBA
SMU-Tennessee Tech_Houston winner vs. Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
At TBD
Saturday, March 26
Regional winners, TBA
Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac_Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner vs. Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel_VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA
Marquette-Purdue_Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner vs. Liberty_Vanderbilt-Murray St._Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota_N. Iowa_Missouri-Drake winner vs. SMU-Tennessee Tech_Houston_Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 30
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Saturday, April 2
Semifinal winners, TBA
