Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 8:45 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 16

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 50, Campbell 44

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette 93, Ball St. 70

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60

Thursday, March 17

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m.

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m.

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m.

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m.

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

At CBU Events Center

Riverside, Calif.

Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m.

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m.

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m.

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m.

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m.

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m.

At War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco

San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m.

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m.

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.

At SECU Arena

Towson, Md.

Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Chiles Center

Portland, Ore.

Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At TBD

Kent St. vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Middle Tennessee-Wofford winner vs. Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA

Oregon St.-Long Beach St. winner vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA

Liberty vs. Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner, TBA

New Mexico vs. Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Ohio winner vs. Green Bay-Minnesota winner, TBA

North Texas-Tulsa winner vs. Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. San Francisco-Air Force winner, TBA

N. Iowa vs. Missouri-Drake winner, TBA

Boston College-Maine winner vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA

Tulane-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Troy-Alabama winner, TBA

SMU-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Houston, TBA

Columbia vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel, TBA

Marquette vs. Purdue, TBA

Third Round

Wednesday, March 23

Oregon St.-Long Beach St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico_Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine_San Francisco-Air Force winner vs. North Texas-Tulsa_Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA

Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue winner vs. Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Liberty_Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa_Missouri-Drake winner, TBA

SMU-Tennessee Tech_Houston winner vs. Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 26

Regional winners, TBA

Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac_Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner vs. Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel_VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue_Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner vs. Liberty_Vanderbilt-Murray St._Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota_N. Iowa_Missouri-Drake winner vs. SMU-Tennessee Tech_Houston_Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 30

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

