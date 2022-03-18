Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 16
At Beeghly Center
Youngstown, Ohio
Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69
At Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty 50, Campbell 44
At Dreamstyle Arena
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Marquette 93, Ball St. 70
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60
Thursday, March 17
At Devlin Fieldhouse
New Orleans
Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 71, Akron 59
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. 70, Long Beach St. 59
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45
At CBU Events Center
Riverside, Calif.
San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67
At Arena-Auditorium
Laramie, Wyo.
Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47
At Kress Events Center
Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Tulsa 75, North Texas 62
At Mizzou Arena
Columbia, Mo.
Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT
At War Memorial Gymnasium
San Francisco
Air Force 64, San Francisco 60
At McLeod Center
Cedar Falls, Iowa
N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58
At Silvio O. Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College 69, Maine 44
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Alabama 82, Troy 79
Friday, March 18
At Thomas F. Ryan Center
Kingston, R.I.
Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.
At SECU Arena
Towson, Md.
Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Chiles Center
Portland, Ore.
Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.
At Stuart C. Siegel Center
Richmond, Va.
VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.
At Rose Hill Gymnasium
Bronx, N.Y.
Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Pauley Pavilion
Los Angeles
UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.
At Savage Arena
Toledo, Ohio
Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 19
At TBD
Kent St. vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Middle Tennessee vs. Wake Forest, TBA
Oregon St. vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA
Liberty vs. Vanderbilt, TBA
New Mexico vs. San Diego, TBA
S. Dakota St. vs. Minnesota, TBA
Tulsa vs. Wyoming, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. Air Force, TBA
N. Iowa vs. Drake, TBA
Boston College vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA
Tulane vs. Alabama, TBA
Tennessee Tech vs. Houston, TBA
Columbia vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel, TBA
Marquette vs. Purdue, TBA
Third Round
Wednesday, March 23
Oregon St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico-San Diego winner, TBA
UCLA-UC Irvine_Air Force winner vs. Tulsa-Wyoming winner, TBA
Boston College_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA
Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA
Marquette-Purdue winner vs. Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA
Liberty-Vanderbilt winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa-Drake winner, TBA
Tennessee Tech-Houston winner vs. Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
At TBD
Saturday, March 26
Oregon St._Portland-Colorado St._New Mexico-San Diego winner vs. UCLA-UC Irvine_Air Force_Tulsa-Wyoming winner, TBA
Boston College_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac_Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner vs. Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel_VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA
Marquette-Purdue_Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner vs. Liberty-Vanderbilt_Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA
S. Dakota St.-Minnesota_N. Iowa-Drake winner vs. Tennessee Tech-Houston_Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 30
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Saturday, April 2
Semifinal winners, TBA
