On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 6:55 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 16

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 50, Campbell 44

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette 93, Ball St. 70

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60

Thursday, March 17

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 71, Akron 59

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 70, Long Beach St. 59

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56

        Read more: Sports News

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

At CBU Events Center

Riverside, Calif.

San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Tulsa 75, North Texas 62

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT

At War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco

Air Force 64, San Francisco 60

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College 69, Maine 44

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Alabama 82, Troy 79

Friday, March 18

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Quinnipiac 61, Rhode Island 50

At SECU Arena

Towson, Md.

Old Dominion 72, Towson 66

At Chiles Center

Portland, Ore.

Portland 72, Colorado St. 63

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU 56, Stony Brook 48

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Bucknell 73, Fordham 64

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA 61, UC Irvine 48

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo 61, Houston Baptist 51

Second Round

Sunday, March 20

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. vs. Portland, 7 p.m.

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 73, San Diego 69

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 78, Minnesota 57

At Ted Constant Convocation Center

Norfolk, Va.

Wyoming 97, Tulsa 90, 3OT

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA 61, Air Force 45

At Fertitta Center

Houston

Houston 63, Tennessee Tech 55

At Ted Constant Convocation Center

Norfolk, Va.

Columbia 62, Old Dominion 59

Monday, March 21

At Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent, Ohio

Kent St. vs. Toledo, 7 p.m.

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt vs. Liberty, 8 p.m.

At Knapp Center

Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall vs. VCU, 7 p.m.

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel vs. Bucknell, 6 p.m.

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette vs. Purdue, 8 p.m.

Third Round

Wednesday, March 23

At TBD

Oregon St.-Portland winner vs. New Mexico, TBA

UCLA vs. Wyoming, TBA

Boston College-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia, TBA

Drexel-Bucknell winner vs. Seton Hall-VCU winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue winner vs. Kent St.-Toledo winner, TBA

Vanderbilt-Liberty winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake-N. Iowa winner, TBA

Houston vs. Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 26

Oregon St.-Portland_New Mexico winner vs. UCLA-Wyoming winner, TBA

Boston College-Quinnipiac_Columbia winner vs. Drexel-Bucknell_Seton Hall-VCU winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue_Kent St.-Toledo winner vs. Vanderbilt-Liberty_Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA

S. Dakota St._Drake-N. Iowa winner vs. Houston_Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 30

Oregon St.-Portland_New Mexico_UCLA-Wyoming winner vs. S. Dakota St._Drake-N. Iowa_Houston_Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad