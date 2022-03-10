Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
IUPUI, Horizon League Conference
South Dakota, Summit League Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
UNLV, Mountain West Conference
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.