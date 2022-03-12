Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
IUPUI, Horizon League Conference
South Dakota, Summit League Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
UNLV, Mountain West Conference
UCF, American Athletic Conference
Montana St., Big Sky Conference
Albany, American East Conference
Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Conference
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Stephen F. Austin, Western Athletic Conference
Princeton, Ivy League
Charlotte, Conference USA
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference
