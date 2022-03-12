Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

On Air: Motley Fool Money
March 12, 2022
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

UMass, Atlantic 10 Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League Conference

South Dakota, Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

UCF, American Athletic Conference

Montana St., Big Sky Conference

Albany, American East Conference

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Conference

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Stephen F. Austin, Western Athletic Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Charlotte, Conference USA

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

