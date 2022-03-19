Women’s Tournament Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40
UConn 83, Mercer 38
Villanova 61, BYU 57
Austin Peay 73, Furman 59
Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.