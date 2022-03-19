On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 3:43 pm
NCAA
First Round

Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40

UConn 83, Mercer 38

Villanova 61, BYU 57

Indiana 85, Charlotte 51

WBI .

Consolation Bracket

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

