Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      
NCAA
Second Round

Creighton 64, Iowa 62

Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65

South Carolina 49, Miami 33

Texas 78, Utah 56

South Dakota 61, Baylor 47

Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59

Iowa St. 67, Georgia 44

NIT
Second Round

Columbia 62, Old Dominion 59

Houston 63, Tennessee Tech 55

S. Dakota St. 78, Minnesota 57

Wyoming 97, Tulsa 90, 3OT

New Mexico 73, San Diego 69

UCLA 61, Air Force 45

Oregon St. 74, Portland 56

WBI
Seventh Place

Furman 69, Northeastern 61

Consolation Final

Davidson 66, Austin Peay 58

Third Place

Bowling Green 73, Nevada 65

Championship

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80. Cleveland St. 73

