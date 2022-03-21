Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
NCAA
Second Round

NC State 89, Kansas St. 57

Michigan 64, Villanova 49

Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64

Tennessee 70, Belmont 67

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Ohio St. 79, LSU 64

Indiana 56, Princeton 55

NIT
Second Round

Drexel 61, Bucknell 58

Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68

Seton Hall 70, VCU 67

Toledo 79, Kent St. 59

Drake 62, N. Iowa 55

Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55

        Read more: Sports News

Alabama 81, Tulane 77

Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45

Marquette 77, Purdue 62

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance