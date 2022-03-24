Trending:
Sports News

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 9:29 pm
WNIT
Third Round

Columbia 54, Boston College 51

Seton Hall 78, Drexel 71

Alabama 79, Houston 64

Middle Tennessee 55, Vanderbilt 53

