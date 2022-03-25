Trending:
Sports News

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 11:51 pm
NCAA
Round of 16

South Carolina 69, North Carolina 61

Texas 66, Ohio St. 63

Creighton 76, Iowa St. 68

Stanford 72, Maryland 66

