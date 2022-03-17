Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
NCAA
First Four

Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary’s 70

WNIT

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

Wake Forest 71, Akron 59

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

Boston College 69, Maine 44

N. Iowa 75, Kansas City 58

Alabama 82, Troy 74

Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36

Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47

Tulsa 75, North Texas 62

Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62

        Read more: Sports News

Air Force 64, San Francisco 60

S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57

Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington