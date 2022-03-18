Women’s Tournament Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 8:36 pm
NCAA
First Round

Miami 78, South Florida 66

South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61

Creighton 84, Colorado 74

South Carolina 79, Howard 21

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81

Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

Maryland 102, Delaware 71

Utah 92, Arkansas 69

Louisville 83, Albany 51

WNIT

Quinnipiac 61, Rhode Island 50

VCU 56, Stony Brook 48

WBI
First Round

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

