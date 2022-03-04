Wood and Portland host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (14-15, 7-9 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (17-13, 7-7 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the San Diego Toreros after Moses Wood scored 23 points in Portland’s 102-89 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots are 10-4 in home games. Portland is seventh in the WCC shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Wood shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Toreros are 7-9 in WCC play. San Diego is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Portland won the last matchup 92-60 on Feb. 18. Chris Austin scored 26 to help lead Portland to the win, and Jase Townsend scored 16 points for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Wayne McKinney III is averaging 6.7 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

