Wood’s 28 leads Portland past San Diego 73-55 in WCC tourney

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:06 am
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Moses Wood had a career-high 28 points as Portland beat San Diego 73-55 in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Friday night.

Chika Nduka had 14 points and seven rebounds for Portland (18-13). Kristian Sjolund added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Robertson had 10 points and nine assists.

Chris Austin, whose 14 points per game entering the contest was second on the Pilots, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Jase Townsend had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (15-16). Terrell Brown added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had eight rebounds.

Marcellus Earlington, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Toreros, had only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

