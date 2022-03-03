Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright scores 24 to carry NC Central over SC State 67-62

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had 24 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated South Carolina State 67-62 on Thursday night.

Eric Boone had 12 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (15-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Randy Miller Jr., whose 11 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Eagles, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Antonio TJ Madlock scored a season-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (15-15, 7-7). Rahsaan Edwards added 13 points. Jemel Davis had four blocks.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist