Wright scores 24 to carry Vanderbilt over Belmont in NIT

March 15, 2022 9:31 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright had 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated Belmont 82-71 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Liam Robbins had 14 points and three blocks for Vanderbilt (18-16). Rodney Chatman and Scotty Pippen Jr. each had 10 points.

Will Richard had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bruins (25-8). Nick Muszynski added 13 points and five assists, and Ben Sheppard had 11 points.

