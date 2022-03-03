Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wright State beats Oakland 75-63 in Horizon quarterfinal

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State defeated Oakland 75-63 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Grant Basile had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (19-13). Trey Calvin added 16 points. Andrew Welage had 11 points.

Micah Parrish tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (20-12). Jamal Cain added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 16 points.

___

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist