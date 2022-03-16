Wright State Raiders and Bryant Bulldogs play in the First 4

Bryant Bulldogs (23-9, 15-2 NEC) vs. Wright State Raiders (21-13, 15-7 Horizon)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders and Bryant Bulldogs meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Grant Basile averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs’ record in NEC action is 15-2. Bryant is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Holden is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 4.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Peter Kiss is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

