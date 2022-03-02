WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Wednesday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $276,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-2, 6-2.
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (5), Colombia, def. Marcela Zacarias, Mexico, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, def. Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino (3), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
Heather Watson, Britain, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Anastasia Potapova and Kamilla Rakhimova (2), , 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-6.
