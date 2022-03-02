Trending:
WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 5:25 pm
Wednesday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $276,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (5), Colombia, def. Marcela Zacarias, Mexico, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Katarzyna Piter, Poland, def. Miyu Kato and Nao Hibino (3), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Heather Watson, Britain, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Anastasia Potapova and Kamilla Rakhimova (2), , 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-6.

