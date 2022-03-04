On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $276,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (6), Spain, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, and Wang Xinyu, China, walkover.

