WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Friday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $276,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (6), Spain, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, and Wang Xinyu, China, walkover.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.