WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Friday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $276,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Nuria Parrizas Diaz (6), Spain, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, and Wang Xinyu, China, walkover.
