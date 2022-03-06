WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Sunday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $276,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Leylah Annie Fernandez (2), Canada, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (5), Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
