WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Sunday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $276,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Leylah Annie Fernandez (2), Canada, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (5), Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.

