WTA Lyon Open Results

Thursday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $262,727
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.