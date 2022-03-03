WTA Lyon Open Results

On Air: Ask the CIO
Thursday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $262,727

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.

