WTA Lyon Open Results

Wednesday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $262,727
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Vitalia Diatchenko, , def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, ret.
Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.
Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.
Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), , def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).
