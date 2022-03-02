On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Lyon Open Results

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 8:05 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $262,727

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Vitalia Diatchenko, , def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic (3), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, ret.

Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Julia Lohoff (2), Germany, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.

Vera Zvonareva, , and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Greet Minnen, Belgium, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), , def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address