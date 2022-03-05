On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wyoming 68, Fresno St. 64, OT

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 6:20 pm
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (18-12)

Robinson 10-21 10-14 34, Campbell 2-7 0-0 4, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Holland 4-5 0-0 11, Colimerio 2-3 0-0 4, Ballard 0-2 0-0 0, Meah 1-1 0-1 2, Yap 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0, Vaihola 1-1 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 11-17 64.

WYOMING (24-7)

Ike 6-14 4-5 16, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Dusell 6-17 4-4 21, Jeffries 1-6 1-2 4, Maldonado 3-9 4-7 10, Oden 5-8 0-2 14, Wenzel 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-20 68.

Halftime_Wyoming 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-18 (Robinson 4-7, Holland 3-3, Yap 0-1, Ballard 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Hill 0-3), Wyoming 11-28 (Dusell 5-13, Oden 4-7, Thompson 1-1, Jeffries 1-6, Maldonado 0-1). Fouled Out_Campbell, Ballard, Ike. Rebounds_Fresno St. 31 (Robinson 9), Wyoming 29 (Ike 8). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (Robinson 5), Wyoming 12 (Maldonado 8). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 21, Wyoming 15. A_6,230 (15,028).

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News