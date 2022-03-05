Wyoming 68, Fresno St. 64, OT

FRESNO ST. (18-12)
Robinson 10-21 10-14 34, Campbell 2-7 0-0 4, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Holland 4-5 0-0 11, Colimerio 2-3 0-0 4, Ballard 0-2 0-0 0, Meah 1-1 0-1 2, Yap 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0, Vaihola 1-1 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 11-17 64.
WYOMING (24-7)
Ike 6-14 4-5 16, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Dusell 6-17 4-4 21, Jeffries 1-6 1-2 4, Maldonado 3-9 4-7 10, Oden 5-8 0-2 14, Wenzel 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-20 68.
Halftime_Wyoming 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-18 (Robinson 4-7, Holland 3-3, Yap 0-1, Ballard 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Hill 0-3), Wyoming 11-28 (Dusell 5-13, Oden 4-7, Thompson 1-1, Jeffries 1-6, Maldonado 0-1). Fouled Out_Campbell, Ballard, Ike. Rebounds_Fresno St. 31 (Robinson 9), Wyoming 29 (Ike 8). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (Robinson 5), Wyoming 12 (Maldonado 8). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 21, Wyoming 15. A_6,230 (15,028).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.