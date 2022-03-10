Wyoming plays in MWC Tournament against the UNLV

UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys play the UNLV Rebels in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 14-1 at home. Wyoming is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 10-8 in conference matchups. UNLV is eighth in the MWC shooting 34.2% from deep. Donovan Williams leads the Rebels shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UNLV won 64-57 in the last matchup on March 3. Royce Hamm Jr. led UNLV with 17 points, and Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Jeffries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is averaging 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Bryce Hamilton is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rebels. Hamm is averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

