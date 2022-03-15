Trending:
Wyoming plays Indiana in First 4 matchup

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 2:22 am
< a min read
      

Indiana Hoosiers (20-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (25-8, 13-5 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -4; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and Indiana Hoosiers meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Cowboys’ record in MWC games is 13-5. Wyoming averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cowboys. Graham Ike is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and five assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

