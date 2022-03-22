Xavier 75, Vanderbilt 73

VANDERBILT (19-17)
Stute 4-7 0-0 12, Robbins 4-7 1-3 9, Chatman 0-6 0-0 0, Pippen 8-21 9-10 28, Wright 4-9 2-3 11, Lawrence 4-7 0-0 8, Millora-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 1-1 1-2 3, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-18 73.
XAVIER (21-13)
Nunge 4-8 0-1 10, Johnson 4-7 3-3 12, Jones 6-9 3-6 15, Kunkel 5-12 3-4 14, Odom 2-4 0-1 4, Freemantle 5-9 6-7 16, Hunter 0-1 1-2 1, Edwards 1-1 0-0 3, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 16-24 75.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 8-24 (Stute 4-7, Pippen 3-7, Wright 1-4, Lawrence 0-2, Chatman 0-4), Xavier 5-14 (Nunge 2-4, Edwards 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kunkel 1-4, Freemantle 0-1). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Pippen 9), Xavier 30 (Jones 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 14 (Pippen 7), Xavier 14 (Jones, Kunkel, Odom 4). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 18, Xavier 14. A_3,240 (10,250).
