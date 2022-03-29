Xavier 84, St. Bonaventure 77

ST. BONAVENTURE (23-10)
Osunniyi 5-7 2-3 12, Adaway 2-8 0-0 4, Holmes 5-11 4-6 15, Lofton 6-15 2-2 15, Welch 8-15 2-2 25, Coulibaly 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 29-62 10-13 77.
XAVIER (22-13)
Nunge 7-9 3-4 18, Johnson 3-8 2-2 10, Jones 7-15 1-2 16, Kunkel 7-16 1-2 18, Odom 2-5 0-0 4, Freemantle 8-10 1-2 18, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 8-12 84.
Halftime_Xavier 38-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 9-22 (Welch 7-10, Holmes 1-3, Lofton 1-5, Adaway 0-4), Xavier 8-23 (Kunkel 3-11, Johnson 2-6, Nunge 1-1, Freemantle 1-2, Jones 1-3). Fouled Out_Lofton. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 27 (Welch 7), Xavier 33 (Nunge, Jones 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 18 (Lofton 11), Xavier 18 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Xavier 10.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.