Xavier and Vanderbilt play in NIT matchup

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-16, 7-11 SEC) at Xavier Musketeers (20-13, 8-11 Big East)

Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Vanderbilt Commodores meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Musketeers have gone 8-11 against Big East teams. Xavier averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Commodores’ record in SEC games is 7-11. Vanderbilt has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Jordan Wright is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

