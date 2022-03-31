Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 10:05 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and Xavier won its first NIT championship in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden.

Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers (23-13) and was selected the tournament’s most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Xavier erase a 10-point deficit under interim coach Jonas Hayes.

It was the last National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938.

MSG won’t host the semifinals and finals in 2023 and 2024, the NIT announced Monday, saying it has started a bid process to find new sites for those years and an announcement is expected this spring.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Quenton Jackson had 23 points for the Aggies (27-13), left out of the NCAA Tournament despite reaching the SEC final, where they lost to Tennessee. It was a surprising snub by the selection committee that drew criticism from Aggies coach Buzz Williams and others.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|7 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|7 Modernize Your Agency's Human...
4|7 Oracle Cloud – National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories