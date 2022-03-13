Yale 66, Princeton 64

YALE (19-11)
Kelly 0-0 2-4 2, Knowling 4-6 4-4 12, Gabbidon 2-5 0-1 4, Mbeng 4-9 4-4 13, Swain 9-21 2-2 23, Cotton 2-4 0-0 6, Jarvis 2-4 0-0 4, Mahoney 1-3 0-0 2, Poulakidas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 12-15 66.
PRINCETON (23-6)
Evbuomwan 8-13 4-5 20, Friberg 2-9 0-0 6, Langborg 1-5 0-0 2, Llewellyn 7-17 0-0 18, Wright 6-13 0-0 15, Allocco 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 4-5 64.
Halftime_Yale 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 6-17 (Swain 3-8, Cotton 2-4, Mbeng 1-2, Gabbidon 0-3), Princeton 10-30 (Llewellyn 4-11, Wright 3-7, Friberg 2-7, Allocco 1-1, Barnes 0-1, Langborg 0-3). Rebounds_Yale 35 (Mbeng 11), Princeton 26 (Evbuomwan 11). Assists_Yale 10 (Knowling 5), Princeton 11 (Evbuomwan 5). Total Fouls_Yale 12, Princeton 13. A_1,350 (2,195).
