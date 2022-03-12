Yale 67, Penn 61

PENN (12-16)
Moshkovitz 1-3 1-2 3, Martz 2-6 0-0 6, Dingle 12-25 0-1 28, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Spinoso 5-8 2-2 14, Monroe 1-1 2-4 4, Slajchert 1-5 2-2 4, Charles 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 7-11 61.
YALE (18-11)
Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Knowling 5-9 0-1 10, Gabbidon 3-8 2-3 9, Mbeng 3-7 1-3 8, Swain 9-15 2-3 25, Jarvis 3-7 0-0 6, Cotton 3-6 0-0 8, Mahoney 0-1 1-2 1, Poulakidas 0-1 0-0 0, Dike 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 6-12 67.
Halftime_Yale 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Penn 8-26 (Dingle 4-11, Spinoso 2-2, Martz 2-5, Smith 0-1, Charles 0-2, Slajchert 0-2, Williams 0-3), Yale 9-21 (Swain 5-8, Cotton 2-4, Mbeng 1-3, Gabbidon 1-6). Rebounds_Penn 33 (Martz 7), Yale 32 (Gabbidon 7). Assists_Penn 12 (Moshkovitz 4), Yale 9 (Knowling 4). Total Fouls_Penn 16, Yale 13.
