Yankees 11, Tigers 7

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bwman 2b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|W.Cstro lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chparro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sweeney ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andujar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ma.Pita lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Workman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Salinas rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Cruch ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lcastro cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lckrdge cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Gzman dh
|4
|2
|3
|5
|
|Trklson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McDwell c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Braux c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lvrnway c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|100
|035
|011
|–
|11
|Detroit
|001
|000
|042
|–
|7
LOB_New York 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Locastro 2 (2), Guzman (1), Lopez (3), Torkelson (4), Lavarnway (1). HR_Torres (2), Bowman (1), Reyes (1), Greene (2), Garneau (2). SB_Locastro (2). SF_Meadows.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chapman W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gil H, 1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Semple
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Craft
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Garcia
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Foley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by_Rodriguez (Locastro), Garcia (Evans).
PB_Garneau.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:58. A_7495
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.