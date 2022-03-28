On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees 11, Tigers 7

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 4:27 pm
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 11 14 10 Totals 34 7 9 7
G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 1 A.Bddoo lf 3 0 0 0
C.Bwman 2b 2 1 2 3 W.Cstro lf 1 1 0 0
A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Grssman rf 3 0 0 0
Chparro 1b 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 1 1 1 3
Knr-Flf ss 3 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 2 0 0 0
Sweeney ss 1 0 0 0 Kridler ss 2 0 0 0
Andujar lf 3 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 1 0
Ma.Pita lf 0 1 0 0 Workman 3b 1 0 0 0
Incarte rf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
Salinas rf 1 0 1 0 J.Cruch ph 1 1 1 0
Lcastro cf 3 2 2 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0
Lckrdge cf 1 1 0 0 J.Lopez 2b 1 1 1 0
P.Evans 3b 3 2 1 0 R.Grene rf 3 1 1 1
Alvarez 3b 1 0 1 1 Meadows rf 0 0 0 1
R.Gzman dh 4 2 3 5 Trklson 1b 3 1 1 0
McDwell c 3 0 2 0 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 1
J.Braux c 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 1 1 1
Lvrnway c 2 0 1 0
New York 100 035 011 11
Detroit 001 000 042 7

LOB_New York 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Locastro 2 (2), Guzman (1), Lopez (3), Torkelson (4), Lavarnway (1). HR_Torres (2), Bowman (1), Reyes (1), Greene (2), Garneau (2). SB_Locastro (2). SF_Meadows.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia 3 2 1 1 0 1
Chapman W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gil H, 1 3 1 0 0 1 4
Semple 1 3 4 4 1 1
Craft 1 3 2 2 0 0
Detroit
Rodriguez L, 0-1 5 6 4 3 1 3
Garcia 1-3 2 4 4 1 0
Foley 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Castillo 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 0
Barnes 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Locastro), Garcia (Evans).

PB_Garneau.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:58. A_7495

