Yankees 14, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|14
|14
|14
|
|Schwrbr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Burt 3b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Volpe dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Judge cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstllns lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Stkes 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeMarco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tatum 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Cwles 2b
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Androli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hicks lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|LaMarre rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Le Sang lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freitas c
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|000
|–
|2
|New York
|030
|021
|080
|–
|14
E_Donaldson (1). 2B_Vierling (3), Sanchez (1). HR_Burt (1), Cowles (1), Gonzalez (3), Higashioka (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (2). CS_Gallo (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L, 0-1
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Barrett
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duron
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Marconi
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schmidt W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Luetge H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:00. A_
