Sports News

Yankees 14, Phillies 2

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 4:22 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 36 14 14 14
Schwrbr dh 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Sgura 2b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Burt 3b 1 1 1 4
Y.Munoz ss 1 0 1 0 J.Gallo dh 3 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 A.Volpe dh 0 1 0 0
E.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 A.Judge cf 4 0 1 0
Cstllns lf 3 1 1 0 Sanchez cf 1 1 1 1
M.Stkes 1b 1 0 0 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 DeMarco lf 1 0 0 0
M.Tatum 3b 1 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
Verling cf 3 1 1 0 B.Cwles 2b 1 2 1 2
Androli cf 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks lf 2 2 1 0
G.Stbbs c 3 0 1 1 LaMarre rf 2 1 1 0
Le Sang lf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 1 2 0
Da.Hall 1b 3 0 0 1 J.Praza ss 1 0 0 0
Trreyes rf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 3 2 3 4
D.Sands c 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 1 0
Hgshoka c 3 1 1 2
Freitas c 0 1 0 1
Philadelphia 020 000 000 2
New York 030 021 080 14

E_Donaldson (1). 2B_Vierling (3), Sanchez (1). HR_Burt (1), Cowles (1), Gonzalez (3), Higashioka (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (2). CS_Gallo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L, 0-1 4 5 4 4 1 3
Barrett 1 2 1 1 1 0
Bellatti 1 2 1 1 1 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duron 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Marconi 2-3 3 4 4 1 2
New York
Schmidt W, 1-0 3 2 2 2 1 3
Luetge H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holmes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Green 1 1 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga 1 2 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_

