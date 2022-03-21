Yankees 5, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trralba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hoppe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Duran dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Sands dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|We.Rijo 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pereira rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Haseley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hgshoka c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ortiz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Munoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Maton 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kroon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sweeney ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|–
|2
|New York
|300
|101
|00x
|–
|5
E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Munoz (1), Torrealba (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 8. 2B_Vierling (1), Realmuto (2), LeMahieu (1), Stanton (1), Hicks (1), Chaparro (1), Evans (2). SB_Chaparro (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crouse L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Carr
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newberry
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Ogle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cyr
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McClain
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Weissert S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Ortiz by_Weissert.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:02. A_6587
