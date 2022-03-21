On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees 5, Phillies 2

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:50 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 32 5 7 4
Verling cf 3 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0
J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 Trralba 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Sgura 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Judge dh 3 0 0 0
O’Hoppe c 1 0 0 0 R.Duran dh 1 0 0 0
B.Hrper dh 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo lf 1 1 0 0
D.Sands dh 1 0 0 0 Andujar lf 2 0 1 0
Ralmuto c 3 0 2 0 Stanton rf 1 1 1 2
We.Rijo 2b 0 1 0 0 Lcastro cf 2 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Wlliams 1b 1 1 0 0 Pereira rf 2 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 1
J.Gzman ss 1 0 0 0 McDwell c 1 1 0 0
Haseley lf 3 0 1 1 Hgshoka c 2 1 1 0
J.Ortiz lf 0 0 0 0 Chparro 3b 1 0 1 0
Y.Munoz 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Evans 1b 3 0 1 1
N.Maton 3b 0 0 0 0 Hardman 1b 0 0 0 0
M.Mniak rf 3 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 2 0 0 0
M.Kroon rf 1 0 0 0 Sweeney ss 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 200 2
New York 300 101 00x 5

E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Munoz (1), Torrealba (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 8. 2B_Vierling (1), Realmuto (2), LeMahieu (1), Stanton (1), Hicks (1), Chaparro (1), Evans (2). SB_Chaparro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Crouse L, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Carr 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bedrosian 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 2
Newberry 1 0 1 0 2 0
Ogle 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cyr 1 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Taillon W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Cortes H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
King 2 1 0 0 1 1
McClain 1 3 2 1 1 1
Weissert S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Ortiz by_Weissert.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:02. A_6587

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance