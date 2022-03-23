Yankees 7, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|12
|7
|
|Mullins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dorrian dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nttnghm 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perkins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Vavra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wells dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Volpe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Bltre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Handley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bwman 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chrinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Bell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wstburg 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Co.Mayo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|–
|1
|New York
|000
|331
|000
|–
|7
LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Hays (1), Martin (3), Judge (1), Gallo (1). HR_LeMahieu (1), Stanton (1), Torres (1). SF_Locastro, Hicks.
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wells L, 0-1
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Baumann
|2
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gil W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Green H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Westburg.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Ramon DeJesus.
T_2:54. A_5612
