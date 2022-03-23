Trending:
Yankees 7, Orioles 1

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 7 12 7
Mullins dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 1b 3 1 1 1
Dorrian dh 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 0 0 0 0
Mntcstl 1b 2 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 0 1 0
Nttnghm 1b 1 0 0 0 Lcastro rf 0 0 0 1
Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 J.Gallo lf 3 2 2 0
Stowers rf 1 1 0 0 Perkins lf 1 0 0 0
Au.Hays cf 3 0 2 0 Stanton dh 3 2 2 2
T.Vavra cf 1 0 0 0 A.Wells dh 1 0 0 0
Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Mrtin 2b 1 0 1 0 A.Volpe ss 1 0 0 0
J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 1
Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 0 0 M.Bltre cf 1 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 2 2
Handley c 1 0 0 0 C.Bwman 2b 1 1 0 0
Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 0 2 0
C.Owngs ss 2 0 0 0 Ch.Bell 1b 1 0 0 0
Wstburg 3b 2 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 1 0
Co.Mayo 3b 1 0 0 0 McDwell c 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 001 000 1
New York 000 331 000 7

LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Hays (1), Martin (3), Judge (1), Gallo (1). HR_LeMahieu (1), Stanton (1), Torres (1). SF_Locastro, Hicks.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish 2 1 0 0 1 2
Wells L, 0-1 2 5 3 3 0 2
Baumann 2 6 4 4 1 1
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gil W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 2
Green H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 3 1 1 0 2
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Westburg.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Ramon DeJesus.

T_2:54. A_5612

