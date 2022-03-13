Yanks get Donaldson from Twins in trade for Sánchez, Urshela

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

The trade remakes the left side of the Yankees infield and rids them of Sánchez, a defensive liability who had slumped at the plate in four straight seasons.

Donaldson becomes a teammate of Gerrit Cole after suggesting last June that the Yankees ace had been trying to hide the use of unauthorized grip aides.

Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Twins just on Saturday from Texas in a deal for catcher Mitch Garver.

