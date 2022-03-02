Young carries Charlotte over Middle Tennessee 60-56

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Charlotte to a 60-56 win over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Austin Butler had 12 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (16-13, 9-8 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Camryn Weston had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (22-8, 13-4), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Eli Lawrence added 13 points and six rebounds. Donovan Sims had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.